Village Catering Now Gearing Up for College Bowl Season and Playoff Football

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- For sports fans, there are few times throughout the year more exciting than December, January, and February. There are over thirty college football bowl games throughout December and January. Every bowl game will be full of excitement for college sports fans. The weekend after New Year’s could shape up to be one of the best sports weekends of the year. The start of the NFL wild card round begins on January 4th and on Monday night the final BCS national championship takes place. Of course, the biggest show on earth, the Super Bowl, will take place in early February. With all of these football games going on, there are sure to be some hungry fans. Village Catering is fully prepared to help their customers host the best football parties possible.



Now, Village Catering can provide the perfect menus for football parties. Village Catering can design personal menus or customers can select from a wide variety of packages. Plus, Village Catering will handle everything from start to finish. Hosts shouldn’t have to miss a second of the big game. Village Catering wants their customers to sit back and enjoy the game with their guests.



Planning a football party may not seem like a lot, but it can take some major effort. Thankfully, Village Catering can offer a solution for those looking to host the perfect football party. Village Catering has a large variety of menus and a la carte options. Plus, Village Catering can make things even easier for hosts by simply gathering a number of guests and general preferences for food. From there, Village Catering will handle it all.



About Village Catering

The full-service catering staff at Village Catering provides clients and guests with affordable, unique options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale menus and everything you could possibly need—including quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.