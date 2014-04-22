Village Catering Now Hosting Showers at Their Banquet Hall This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- When looking for that premiere venue to host a shower this spring season, Village Catering is pleased to announce they are playing host to bridal and baby showers at their Cottage Green banquet hall. As a time to celebrate and prepare for moving onto the next chapter in life, whether marriage or welcoming a child, showers bring together some close friends for a memorable event and a joyous occasion. At Cottage Green, the professional caterers take great pride in serving delicious dishes and debonair décor for all of their events. To make the shower extra special, menus are customized and rooms are decorated to meet the client’s wishes; providing a beautiful atmosphere in a stress free environment.



If interested in allowing Village Catering to host a shower at their exclusive bridal shower banquet hall in Bucks County, PA, parties can choose from five distinct banquet rooms with a fresh vase of flowers on each table. Inside the banquet room, tables will be decorated in white or ivory cloths, and napkins will feature a chosen color or theme of the shower. Each table will contain a balloon centerpiece, as well as chair covers. Additionally, the guest of honor will receive a special chair and shower umbrella.



There are a variety of menu packages to select, and any dishes can be added to appeal to the entire party. Whether interested in a hot and cold buffet with salads and sandwiches, hot buffet with the choice of three entrees, or a sit down luncheon or brunch menu, the chefs are able to prepare the dishes that will leave their guests in complete satisfaction. Each banquet room at the baby shower hall near Philadelphia has its own ambiance and space for gift giving. Staff will be on hand to make sure the event runs smoothly and the guest of honor is relaxed throughout the day. To hear more about their services, or to reserve a banquet room for an upcoming shower this spring, please visit the website today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.