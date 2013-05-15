Village Catering Now Offering Airline Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Village Catering, caterers in Bucks County PA, are now bringing their catering options to the sky. Customers can now rely on Village Catering for airline catering. The professionals at Village Catering and the Giannone family have a long lasting reputation for going the extra mile. Now, Village Catering is going even further for their customers. In fact, at over 12,000 feet in the air, Village Catering is going the extra two miles. In the past, customers in need of catering service on a private airline may have found it difficult to find a caterer that could satisfy their needs. Now, customers can look no further than Village Catering for full-service on their plane ride.



Village Catering will not only deliver food right to the aircraft, but they’ll also help set up and load the plane. Additionally, Village Catering is available for delivery at any hour of the day and every day of the year. Many different options are available for Village Catering’s flying customers including: hot breakfasts, cold breakfasts, light snack items, lunch, dinner, and dessert. As always, Village Catering is more than happy to accept special requests for all of their customers.



Village Catering has over 30 years of experience and can satisfy customer’s needs by land, sea, or air. Customers flying out of just about every airport in the surrounding Philadelphia and New Jersey areas can take advantage of Village Catering airline service. In fact Village Catering will deliver to all of the following airports: Lehigh Valley, Atlantic City, New Castle, Wings Field, Millville, Robert J. Miller, Mustique, Philadelphia International, Northeast Philadelphia, Reading Regional, Trenton Mercer, and Cape May airport. Customers should feel free to contact Village Catering for all of their catering needs, wherever they may take place.



About Village Catering

The full-service catering staff at Village Catering provides clients and guests with affordable, unique options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale menus and everything you could possibly need—including quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



