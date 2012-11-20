Village Catering Now Offering Baby Showers in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Village Catering is proud to announce that they are now expanding their services in order to host baby showers in Philadelphia, PA. When it comes to baby shower halls in Philadelphia, Village Catering will offer fantastic and delicious menu ideas as well as a professional staff to meet the needs of any client.



For those women who have no idea about what to do when it comes to planning a baby shower whether they are doing it themselves, or they are doing it for the first time, Village Catering will not only be able to offer a venue, but they will be able to provide the professionals who can plan out the shower. The only thing that a person will need to do in order to erase the uncertainty associated with planning a baby shower is to get in touch with these Philly corporate catering professionals immediately. From then on, a person will have the help and services needed to plan every aspect of the event.



Serving the tri-state area for over twenty years, people can be rest assured that this catering company will have what it takes to plan the baby shower of any expectant mother’s dreams. Expectant mothers can relax in knowing (or not knowing) that their ideas for a fun and exciting baby shower will come to life with these experienced catering professionals. Whether or not the mother wants baby shower games, only women attending the event, or a co-ed party, this catering company in Philadelphia has the connections and resources available to provide any client with what she or he needs in order to have the best baby shower possible.



Determining the budget for a baby shower can be one of the most daunting first tasks after hiring a catering company to plan the party. To hear more about how Village Catering can help plan a baby shower in Philadelphia, simply fill out the contact form on their website http://www.villagecatering.com, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event, and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs.