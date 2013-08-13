Village Catering Now Offering Catering Services for Football Draft Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- There are few things in life that spark the sheer emotion and excitement like professional football in the United States. The NFL will officially kick-off regular season play on Thursday, September 5th. Along with traditional fans, the NFL has spawned an entirely new class of fandom with fantasy football. Fantasy football has been around for years. In fact, the first fantasy league can be traced all the way back to 1963. However, improved technology and the widespread availability of Internet access through mobile devices, have led to an explosion of fantasy sports. It is now estimated that over 24 million people participate in fantasy football each year. Most fantasy football players will be holding their annual draft parties in the upcoming weeks. Now, Village Catering can provide the perfect menus for these football draft parties.



Fantasy football players looking for caterers in Bucks County, PA should give Village Catering a call. Not only will Village Catering accommodate all menu options for a fantasy football draft party, but they’ll handle everything from start to finish. Fantasy football drafts have become as big as the game itself and the game is huge. Most people would be surprised to hear that fantasy football generates about a billion dollars in revenue each year. Perhaps even more surprising is the amount of money fantasy football is allegedly costing employers. A study conducted by a research firm projected that employers are losing $6.5 billion in productivity due to fantasy football. It is quite apparent that people take their fantasy football seriously.



Most men wouldn’t consider themselves a great party planner. However, fantasy football drafts can require some major preparation. Thankfully, the staff at Village Catering offers a solution to the fantasy football party. Village Catering has an immense amount of pre-selected menus or a la carte menu options. In fact, Village Catering can take care of everything by simply getting a head count and a choice of either hot food, cold food, or both. When looking for catering in Bucks County, Village Catering has some of the best food and service around.



About Village Catering

The full-service catering staff at Village Catering provides clients and guests with affordable, unique options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale menus and everything you could possibly need—including quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.