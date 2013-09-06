Village Catering Now Offering Catering Services for Sweet 16 Parties in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- It can be a stressful task to plan the perfect Sweet 16 party for any teenage girl. Not only does the venue and entertainment have to be perfect, but the food has to leave every guest fully satisfied—and with teenagers, there has to be a wide variety. Village Catering, a premier Philadelphia catering company, is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to cater Sweet 16 parties. The professional caterers will work with their clients to customize the catering package and provide all the dishes that are desired. Whether hot or cold entrees are preferred, Village Catering will ensure the food is delivered to the venue of the clients’ choosing ready to eat.



Not only will Village Catering supply the food, they serve as a one-stop shop for all party and event planning services. Clients can opt to have a waiter service, entertainment, games, props, and even fountains displayed at their event to provide a fun-filled setting and a memorable night for all guests. Clients can have a full-service catering package on location at the Cottage Green Banquet Hall with accommodations for up to 300 people, or choose to have the food and accessories transported to an off-site location.



There is a variety of different sandwich packages to choose from, including hot roast beef, ham, and turkey or Italian subs. If wanting more of a wrap style sandwich, clients can choose from an assortment of wraps on regular, spinach or sun-dried tomato tortillas. If going for the ultimate Philadelphia style theme, there is the Philly Pack, which includes a Philly Cheesesteak, sliced Jewish pickle and snacks. There is Italian, various meats and seafood dishes as well. With desserts, salads and Hors d'Oeuvres, every client is able to choose the custom package that will provide the best service for their party.



Sweet 16’s are extremely important to the birthday girl, and finding the perfect service for catering in Philadelphia is very difficult. With Village Catering, the professional staff of caterers works to their clients’ needs and wishes, providing the ultimate customer satisfaction. Clients won’t have to worry about the food service and can use the night to relax and have a pleasant time as their daughter celebrates the significant 16th birthday. For more information about the packages and services of Village Catering, please call 215-437-3337 or visit the website today.



About Village Catering

Village Catering will help plan and cater any event in Philadelphia or its surrounding counties. Those interested can fill out the contact form on their website, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs. To hear more about the company and to view a list of their catering services and menu options, please visit http://www.villagecatering.com.