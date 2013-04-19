Village Catering Now Offering Full Catering Services for Weddings in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Village Catering, caterers in Philadelphia, PA, are now offering full service catering and more for weddings. The professionals at Village Catering have over twenty years of experience and have proudly served high-profile clients including the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Soul. The level of professionalism and quality that customers have come to expect from Village Catering is unmatched in the Philadelphia area. Village Catering has been serving customers in all of their catering needs including: birthdays, showers, holidays, funerals, corporate affairs, and weddings. Now, customers can select Village Catering and the Cottage Green venue for full-service wedding receptions.



A bride and groom will treasure their wedding day for the rest of their lives. The Giannone family and Village Catering understand the importance of making sure everything goes perfectly during a wedding reception. That’s why Village Catering offers a wide array of menu options and additional services for weddings. Five complete wedding options can be selected and each can be customized to meet every need for the reception.



The bride and groom will be able to select from full-service options like the Ultimate Wedding Package. This package offers guests a delicious assortment of hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour and a full open bar. On top of that, the package includes limo service, a DJ for entertainment, video of the reception, and maitre d’service.



Additional wedding options include: the grand wedding buffet, ruby wedding buffet, sapphire wedding buffet, or the ultimate sit-down wedding option. For more casual wedding affairs or for those who desire unique menu options, the ultimate wedding brunch package is available. All of these wedding options can be customized and additional items including flower centerpieces can be handled through Village Catering as well.



About Village Catering

The full-service catering staff at Village Catering provides clients and guests with affordable, unique options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale menus and everything you could possibly need—including quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more visit http://www.villagecatering.com.