Village Catering Now Offering over 20 Convenient Catering Packages

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- When it comes to catering in Pennsylvania, Village Catering is the epitome of professionalism. With over twenty years of experience, Village Catering has built a reputation for providing the finest foods and service in the greater Philadelphia area. In fact, Village Catering is the official caterer for the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Soul. All of Village Catering’s customers receive the same level of service required by Philadelphia’s professional sports franchises. Village Catering offers a variety of catering options and can accommodate corporate events, picnics, weddings, and much more. Now, Village Catering is offering their customers the added convenience of over twenty catering packages.



The number one priority at Village Catering is to make sure the customer has a great experience without having to work for it. The whole point of hiring a catering service is to take the stress out of event planning. With Village Catering, a customer can be as involved or hands-off as they prefer. Village Catering can literally handle everything after gathering the event location, time, and number of guests. Customers have the option of hosting an off-premise event or they can take advantage of Village Catering’s beautiful venue. Village Catering owns and operates the Village restaurant and the Cottage Green. The Cottage Green can accommodate up to 300 guests and is the perfect venue for any affair.



Now, there are more options for customers who want to pick a pre-packed catering menu and let Village Catering do the rest. Village Catering has a wide array of catering packages that include sandwiches, appetizers, hot entrees, buffet options, boxed lunches, and much more. When searching for caterers in Pennsylvania, Village Catering truly offers it all.



About Village Catering

The full-service catering staff at Village Catering provides clients and guests with affordable, unique options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale menus and everything you could possibly need—including quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.