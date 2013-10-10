Village Catering Now Offering Premium Italian Catering Dishes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Large events often need a catering service to provide lunch or dinner to their guests. Village Catering, a premier catering service in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering premium Italian dishes when catering events. Whether a class reunion, banquet, corporate dinner, a golf outing or charity event, there are a number of pastas and Italian entrees to please any person in attendance.



When worrying about what kind of food guests will enjoy, there is a wide variety of Italian dishes to choose from. There is baked ziti, Bolognese, alfredo, raviolis, spaghetti and meatballs, and lasagna dishes that will have the guests licking their lips while waiting in line. Offering exceptional service for catering in Philadelphia, the professionals at Village Catering will provide a three course meal for any large gathering. Starting with salads, Hors d'Oeuvres, or an antipasto tray to keep with the Italian theme, the entrees will be brought out followed by a dessert platter that the host chooses.



For weddings, if the lucky couple wants a strictly Italian menu for their reception, Village Catering will prepare and cook the freshest Italian dishes for large groups in Philadelphia. The professional planners will coordinate the meals with the event hosts and make sure everything is prepared in accordance to their wishes. They will use their own ingredients and the cooks will thoroughly make the meals that leave guests with a completely satisfied stomach.



With great catering in Philadelphia, PA, Village Catering will work with any client to make their event a success. They will deliver the fresh food to the location of the party, set up the tables to the wishes of the clients, and clean up the venue and dishes when the party winds down. The professionals will make sure everything is running smoothly and everyone is enjoying their food while allowing the host to sit back and relax.



For more information about the Italian dishes or other freshly made menu options, or to inquire about planning an event with Village Catering, please call 215-437-3337 or visit their website today.



About Village Catering

Village Catering will help plan and cater any event in Philadelphia or its surrounding counties. Those interested can fill out the contact form on their website, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs. To hear more about the company and to view a list of their catering services and menu options, please visit http://www.villagecatering.com.