Village Catering Now Offering Their Services for Catering Social Events This June

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- With the warm weather arriving, groups are getting together for social events. Events vary from weddings to birthdays, reunions, fundraisers, and milestone achievements. Whether taking place at a small or large venue, hiring a reliable catering company can effectively make the process run smoothly, causing less stress for the party planner. This June, Village Catering is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for catering social events. The event can take place at a home, a banquet hall, or Village Catering’s own, Cottage Green, and the professionals will assist through all steps of the process.



As a renowned catering company in the greater Philadelphia area, all menus will be customized to adhere to the various wishes and desires each party has. Offering a number of dishes and sides, there is bound to be a meal to satisfy all guests. Depending on the time of the event, whether lunch or dinner, those responsible for planning the function can coordinate with their caterer to formulate the menu. Options include appetizers, salads, sandwich trays, ala carte menu, and a number of fruits and cakes.



Serving as much more than a food catering company, clients will receive the expert opinion of décor for the room and tables, as well as complete event planning services from Village Catering. Each function includes a different level of celebration, and parties can reserve entertainment, bartenders, promotional items, games, and more through the services of Village Catering. They will be in constant communication with their clients they are thoroughly prepared for functions of all sizes.



They strive for complete customer satisfaction, and work diligently to provide their parties with a great experience from beginning to end. For more information about their services, visit the website today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.