Village Catering Now Offering Their Services for Catering Spring Banquets

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Spring season is the time when students are gearing up for summer, and school sports seasons are coming to an end. Various coaches and school club organizers are planning end of the year parties and banquets to honor those members that have made the past year so special. Whether on site or off premise, Village Catering is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for catering spring banquets. Fully equipped with a full service catering staff, the company will make sure all banquet guests are tended to throughout the duration of the event.



Guests will be served with the finest meals that are customized to adhere to specific wishes and demands. At their Cottage Green banquet hall, the caterers in the greater Philadelphia area can comfortably accommodate up to 300 guests, perfect for any sports team or school club. As banquets frequently involve giving out awards and reliving memories through slideshows and video presentations, the banquet hall features a stage, projector, and microphone for a memorable celebration and look back.



The professional and experienced caterers will consult with their clients to help determine the best package for their event. During an off premise banquet, Village Catering will cover all aspects, from preparation to execution. Those throwing the banquet will have to communicate with the caterers, letting them know where the event is taking place, how many guests are expected, and whether the party would prefer hot or cold entrees and dishes. They have a wide variety of menu options, and the personalized service to make the banquet stand out. For more information about their services, or to consult with a professional about banquet catering this spring, contact Village Catering today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.