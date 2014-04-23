Village Catering Now Offering Their Services for Catering Weddings This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With the venue selected and guest list finalized, finishing touches are being put onto spring weddings. Couples are focused on searching for a reliable and respected catering company to provide guests with delicious meals during the reception. For spring and summer weddings, Village Catering is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for wedding catering in the greater Philadelphia area.



Their knowledgeable and experienced staff will consult with clients to get an idea of the number of attendees, the size of the venue, and the expected dishes to be offered. Whether desiring a full sit-down reception, or a buffet style meal, all wishes will be accommodated. As one of the elite catering companies in Philadelphia, Village Catering works in unison with the lucky couple, taking command of the function and allowing the guests of honor to enjoy themselves in a stress free environment. The company takes pride in their ability to handle all aspects of the reception, planning thoroughly, and familiarizing themselves with the venue.



Their services include a five hour package complete with professional and personal service. For exceptional catering in Philadelphia, the menu can be customized and include four entrees, two vegetables, a soup or salad, and an assortment of appetizers. The food is prepared fresh by the outstanding chefs, and a champagne toast is set up to kick off the reception in style. With their fresh food, all in attendance are sure to enjoy the night.



Aside from preparing food and adhering to the varying demands of guests, the caterers will put together a video of the reception for the couples to hold as a remembrance. Included in their services will be table displays, the opportunity for an open bar, fresh flowers, chair covers, and a DJ. If interested, Village Catering provides a limousine service for a classy ride to and from the wedding reception. The caterers strive to make the wedding day extra special, and work diligently to leave the guests of the event in complete satisfaction for a memorable experience. To hear more about their services, or to consult with an experienced catering professional, please visit the website today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.