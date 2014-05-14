Village Catering Now Offering Their Services to Cater Picnics This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- With the weather heating up, many families, groups, organizations, and friends will be looking to spend time outdoors. For a fun-filled day of tremendous food and activities, Village Catering is announcing their services for picnic catering this spring. Whether a picnic with the office, a religious function, a fundraiser, or sports team, the elite caterers in the Philadelphia area will customize any event to adhere to their client’s desires.



Picnics are fun for the whole family, and the company has a designated on-site, 15-acre picnic area available for festivities. Get involved in a game of volleyball, basketball, miniature golf, or tennis to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise; then cool off in the pool before sitting down to eat. An experienced chef from Village Catering will prepare delicious food for all guests. Menus include traditional barbecue foods like chicken and burgers, or a rib special. Picnics also have the ability to add meals that meet specific needs, whether dietary conditions or a particular ethnic celebration.



They offer an abundance of entertainment packages that include clowns, face painters, DJ’s, moon bounces, and themed games. All entertainment and orchestration will be overseen by the on-site event planner, so those who are in charge of the picnic will be able to enjoy the beautiful weather in a stress free day.



Additionally, the caterers will travel to an off-premise location for the convenience of their clientele. They provide children’s discounts on select menus, and when children are under the age of three, they eat free. Menu packages are highly affordable, with prices decreasing as more people attend. For a memorable picnic catered by the trusted and reliable professionals, contact Village Catering today.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.