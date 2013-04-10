Village Catering Now Offering Wedding Planning & Catering Services for Spring 2013 Weddings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Village Catering, a catering and event planning company based out of Philadelphia, PA, is now offering wedding planning and catering services for spring 2013 weddings. Village Catering has been catering and hosting weddings since the company’s founding over twenty years ago. No stranger to accommodating the needs of those couples seeking to plan a wedding in the fall or summer, Village Catering has the staff, resources, and connections that are needed in order to guarantee that any spring 2013 wedding is a success.



As caterers in Philadelphia, PA, the staff and owners of Village Catering know what it takes to make any event or wedding magical. In fact, owner Alan Giannone has made it his priority to offer food with the finest and freshest ingredients in the area, and he also makes it his goal to oversee each event planned with his company from beginning to end. If a couple comes to Village Catering with ideas for their menu, but they are lacking a venue, the staff at Village Catering will also be able to suggest when couples may be able to utilize their own catering hall, Cottage Green, in order to host their wedding.



Finding a venue for an outdoor wedding is probably on the top of the list for many couples this spring. With the weather often leaving a couple wondering if Mother Nature will bring rain or shine, a couple may opt for a venue that has both inside and outside accommodations. Even though Village Catering has their own venue, they will be more than willing to cater any wedding or event that is off site.



The staff at Village Catering will devote all of their attention to making sure that a couple’s needs are met and fulfilled throughout both the planning and the execution of the event. To hear more about the company, as well as their spring 2013 wedding planning and catering services please visit thttp://www.villagecatering.com, or give them a call at 215-437-3337.



About Village Catering

Village Catering will help plan and cater any event in Philadelphia or its surrounding counties. Those interested can fill out the contact form on their website, as they will be glad to consult anyone on their event and give them an estimate of the cost in accordance with their personal needs.