Village Catering Offering Convenient Box Lunch Deliveries This Fall Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- During the current COVID-19 pandemic, essential employees are working together to keep our economy and basic services running. Unfortunately, due to budget constrictions caused by closures and state mandated social distancing requirements, more and more employees are taking on prolonged hours past their standard scheduling. Employers who are looking for a way to reward their hardest-working employees this fall are encouraged to contact Village Catering to arrange for a delivery of box lunches in Philadelphia.



Boxed lunches from Village Catering offer a quick and portable way to enjoy a delicious meal — no matter where employees are working. Customers can choose between some of Village Catering's most popular hot dishes, including chopped steak, stuffed chicken supreme, and beef stroganoff over noodles. Need a meal that can be eaten any time of the day or during a quick lunch break? Village Catering also offers convenient cold lunches with employees' sandwiches of choice, fruit, and potato chips. Quick, simple, and ideal for any workplace, lunches from Village Catering are both filling and delicious.



Social distancing requirements don't mean that employees need to think ahead every day and pack their own lunches. Now is the perfect time for team managers and small business owners to give back with a delicious boxed lunch delivery. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Village Catering or their lunch deliveries in Northeast Philadelphia is encouraged to give them a call. To view their complete list of boxed lunch options, interested parties should browse currently-available selections at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.