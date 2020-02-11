Village Catering Offers Comprehensive Wedding Catering Packages

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- From locating the perfect venue to fitting into the perfect dress, planning a wedding involves a ton of major decisions. When it comes to choosing a caterer, Village Catering makes things easy. Their wide range of menu options perfectly complement their wedding hall in Philadelphia, making it simple for wedding planners, brides, and grooms to get the crowd-pleasing food they need for the most magical evening.



Village Catering's team prides itself on providing a diverse range of menu options to fit every type of event, palette, and dietary restriction. When an event is booked in their space, their team personally consults with the event planner to learn more about the guests and the necessary menu adjustments that need to be made. From there, their team creates a customized menu for the event that includes options for everyone. From hot hors d'oeuvres that provide an ideal complement to cocktail hour to delectable seafood mains, the team at Village Catering excels in nearly every type of cuisine. In addition to culinary services, their team also offers the expertise of a professional wait staff to ensure everything goes well.



From their catering menu to their gorgeous reception venues in Philadelphia, Village Catering makes planning the perfect, dreamy wedding simple. Anyone interested in learning more about their catering options or who would like to book their reception at Village Catering's Cottage Green should give their team a call today. To view their complete list of menu options, interested parties should pay them a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



