Village Catering Offers Convenient Family Meals to Go

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pennsylvania and across the United States, men and women are doing their part to prevent the spread of illness by staying indoors as much as possible. However, staying inside and flattening the curve doesn't need to mean sacrificing flavor or settling for bland dinner fixes. Village Catering is proud to announce that they're now offering family meals to go in Philadelphia to busy parents, essential workers, and anyone else who needs a break from cooking.



Though restaurants and bars across the state are temporarily suspending their dine-in services, Village Catering is continuing to offer its American and Italian comfort foods on a take-out and delivery basis. Family meals from Village Catering arrive fully prepared and feed an average of 5 people. Village Catering offers a wide selection of menu options for their family dinner packages, ranging from classic baked ziti to warm stuffed chicken supreme. The team of culinary experts at Village Catering are also offering a la carte options for those who are craving rolls, sides, or who need a larger order to serve more people. In addition to family meals, Village Catering is also proud to offer lunch delivery in Philadelphia to essential workers.



Anyone who's looking for relief for the stress of cooking is encouraged to browse Village Catering's menu of delicious family meals to go in Philadelphia online at https://www.villagecatering.com/. Residents who would like to place an order for pickup or delivery should call Village Catering at 215-437-3337.



About Village Catering

