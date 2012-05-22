Village Catering Offers Specialized Home and Office Catering Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Village Catering, a renowned catering company in Philadelphia with a rich experience of twenty years in the catering business, offers excellent home and office catering services in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties like Atlantic City, Chester County, Bucks County and Montgomery County, etc. Village Catering offers corporate caterers, event catering services, party caterers, on-and-off premise catering, and specializes in wedding catering. The event catering services and menus offered by Village Catering include social, wedding, as well as corporate menus for any Philadelphia area event.



The professional and friendly full-service catering staff at Village Catering understands the importance of any social event and believes that every detail should be attended to carefully. Their event caterers strive to exceed any customers’ hopes and expectations by providing them with complete relaxation at their event. Whether it’s an upcoming gala, fundraiser, mitzvah, or family gathering, they simplify the planning process by assisting the client with everything from the delicious cuisine to the exceptional decor choices.



This catering company in Philadelphia also offers excellent catering services for weddings. These distinguished caterers in PA understand the importance of family and strive to make the client’s wedding memorable for decades to come. Catering weddings is Village Catering’s specialty, and by having Village Catering plan every detail ahead of time, the client will be able to enjoy their wedding day and dance the night away with his or her guests without any worries!



Village Catering also offers the most distinguished personal event planners and caterers in Pennsylvania. Whether it is a casual company picnic outing or a glamorous gala in Pennsylvania, Village Catering provides proficient service for any unique events. Their professional and courteous event planners and chefs will suggest everything from suitable venues to appropriate menus to ensure that the special event is an absolute success.



We specialize in wedding catering. From the initial consultation to clearing the tables at the event, Village Catering’s entire team of corporate caterers and party caterers are available to take complete care of any special Philadelphia area event. The professionals at Village Catering deliver attention to detail, up-to-date trends, exquisite cuisine, as well as creative customization to make any package unique to the client. To learn more about the various catering services provided by Village Catering visit http://www.villagecatering.com.