Village Catering Provides Extra Attention to the Details That Make Special Events Magical

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- When most wedding planners start to consider the upcoming event they need to put together, their first thoughts go to things like convenient venues, finding the perfect white dress, and putting together a reception menu to remember. While all of these ideas come together to form the major pieces of any wedding celebration, there are plenty of minor, often-overlooked details that play a role in the ceremony as well. Village Catering prides itself on focusing on the details that keep their wedding halls in Philadelphia looking magical — so guests can fully enjoy the big day.



Village Catering doesn't only provide basic venue and culinary services — their team also goes out of their way to add the finishing touches that take any event to the next level. From china dinnerware to high-quality paper napkins, Village Catering takes into account all of the minor details that make an event more luxurious. They can even offer special services (like gift baskets and decorated cakes) at the event planner's request.



Village Catering is proud to continue accepting reservations for its Philadelphia wedding reception halls through 2021 and beyond. Now is the ideal time for couples getting ready to tie the knot to learn more about everything the team of culinary professionals working with Village Catering has to offer. Anyone interested in researching their space or further exploring menu options is encouraged to give them a call. Village Catering can also be found online at https://www.villagecatering.com/, where interested parties can read more about current menu options.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.