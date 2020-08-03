Village Catering Remains One of Philadelphia's Most Experienced Caterers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- When planning a special event, one of the most important decisions that must be made is the choice of a catering team. The right food can make or break any event — and no matter if they're planning a wedding, Sweet Sixteen party, or corporate picnic, event planners know that there's no room for error when it comes to their menu. With over 30 years of experience providing nearly every type of catering in Philadelphia, Village Catering remains one of the area's most trusted catering companies and event space providers.



Village Catering understands firsthand just how crucial food is to any type of event. Their team of culinary professionals doesn't only offer delicious on-site or off-premise catering in the Philadelphia area — they also pride themselves on working together with event planners to ensure that their menu is customized to fit the unique needs of their guests. From allergies to religious dietary restrictions, Village Catering does everything in its power to educate event planners on the options available for their menu and create the most inclusive solution available. Village Catering looks forward to even more years of serving the local community — and catering more life-changing events.



Though events are currently on-hold throughout the country in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Village Catering is continuing to accept advance reservations for their catering services and Cottage Green banquet hall in the Bensalem area. Anyone interested in learning more about the menus and packages currently available from Village Catering is encouraged to give their team a call, and they can also be found online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



