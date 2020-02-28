Village Catering's Cottage Green Space Is Perfect for Winter Weddings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- When it comes to banquet halls in Northeast Philadelphia that are perfect for a winter wedding, Village Catering's Cottage Green space tops the list. It has the right ambience, offers several different packages for the couple to choose from, has been successfully putting on wedding receptions for over 30 years, and is able to cater the entire event with custom meals that the couple gets to design.



Not all wedding venues in Philadelphia are set up to work for winter weddings. Many have rooms set up with vibrant flowers that are reminiscent of spring and summer. Plus, many are designed to have space both indoors and outdoors for guests. The Cottage Green space allows for guests to be seated indoors, out of the cold, and has room for hundreds of close friends and family members. There are both sit-down dinner options available, as well as buffet options, so couples can offer guests the reception meal of their dreams.



For any couple planning an upcoming wedding, the Cottage Green space of Village Catering offers an ideal option. Everything is included for reasonable fees and can be set for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, depending on the openings in the reservation schedule.



Now is the ideal time for couples to book their upcoming reception at Village Catering's Cottage Green space. To learn more about their menu options or to fill out a contact request form, interested parties are encouraged to visit Village Catering's team online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.