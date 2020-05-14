Village Catering's Family Meals Give Busy Parents a Break

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- From cleaning endless dishes to shopping for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack ingredients, feeding a family can be a tough job. But just because restaurants are currently closed for dine-in service doesn't mean that parents need to tackle their cooking alone. Village Catering is happy to announce that it's now providing family meals to go in Philadelphia for busy parents who need a break.



Village Catering's family to-go meals are perfect for any size family. Each one of their meals serves an average of five family members, and customers can choose from a wide selection of Village Catering's classic American and Italian comfort foods. From steaming hot chicken marsala served over noodles to macaroni and cheese that kids love, Village Catering's to-go menu has generous portions and something for families of all sizes.



In addition to family meals, Village Catering is also offering boxed lunch deliveries for essential employees and workplaces. The perfect way to say "thank you" after a long work week, Village Catering is serving up some of its classic hot and cold lunch specials in convenient packages to Philadelphia workplaces.



Village Catering is currently accepting advance orders for lunch deliveries and family to-go meals. Anyone interested in learning more about the culinary team at Village Catering or who would like to schedule their dinner or lunch delivery in Philadelphia is encouraged to make the call to their team today. To browse their full to-go menu, residents are encouraged to pay the Village Catering a visit online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.