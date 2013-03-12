Village Glass Speaks About How They Continue to Provide a Top Quality Service Within the Kent Area

Ramsgate, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- With so many different conservatory and glazing companies within the Kent area it can be difficult to decide on which one offers the best quality at the best rates. You hear so many stories about individuals complaining of the poor quality of workmanship, where do you turn? In an interview with Village Glass, they outline some of their particular qualities, what makes them stand out from the crowd and what guarantees they have in place to ensure the customer always gets the very best service at very competitive rates.



Q "So tell me about Village Glass"

A "Village Glass, a Family based Business, was Established in 1980. This was a time when few Households in Kent had double glazing and even fewer had Conservatories. Single glazed windows (glazed with putty, which the bird loved to peck out) and draughty windows and doors were the norm.



How different things are now if you want new or replacement windows and doors !



What a great choice of style, colour and product and all have to comply to current Building Regulations via a recognised Scheme for the installation of windows and doors."



Q "What Scheme does Village Glass belong to?"

A "Village Glass is a Registered Member of FENSA (Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme) which was set up by the Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) and other industry bodies with Government encouragement (www.communities.gov.uk) in response to changes in Building Regulations. For more information go to the website at www.fensa.co.uk One of the main aims of these Government changes was to enforce energy efficiency of homes, ensuring less consumption of expensive energy for heating, lower heating costs for home owners and less waste through heat loss from homes. Certainly a win, win and win outcome for all concerned!



Customers who use a FENSA Registered Installer can rest assured that they are using an Installer who meets the requirements of FENSA ie is Certified to Install and self certify installations, which must be notified and comply with current Building Regulations. FENSA in turn will notify the local Council Building Control Department. Some installations will be independently Inspected in order to ensure compliance with the Regulations. All Homeowners who have replacement windows and doors fitted will have their installation Registered and a Certificate will be issued accordingly. Also, any Guarantee or Warranty offered will be backed up by an independent Insurance Guarantee."



Q "What area do you offer Installations in?"

A "We are able to offer our services and conservatories in Kent Faversham, Whitstable, Herne Bay and Villages, St Nicholas-at-Wade, Birchington, Westgate, Westbrook, Margate, Broadstairs, Ramsgate, Cliffsend, Minster, Monkton, Deal, Dover, Canterbury, Folkestone and all surrounding Villages. Subject to a FREE Survey and Quotation."



Q "What do you specialise installing?"

A " We specialise in Conservarory installations and renewals/replacements. The addition of a Conservatory can add a great extension to any home, usually at less cost than a conventional extension. Additional benefits include a light, airy area, allowing an "outside in" feel between the garden and the home. It can also be a great entertaining space, lounge area, play or hobby area. In fact a Conservatory or Orangery can be a very versatile place.



About Village Glass

Village Glass has been successfully trading for more than ten years and continue to provide clients with the best possible service. We are a farther and son team and are dedicated to providing a top quality finish each and every time. We don't view customers as a way to earn a quick buck, but are willing to go that extra mile to ensure their happiness.



Company Information:

Peter Butler

Email:info@villageglassuk.co.uk

128 Monkton Street,

Monkton,Ramsgate, Kent.CT12 4JQ.

Phone:01843 821147

villageglassuk.co.uk