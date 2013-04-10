Village Green Apothecary Announces Consultations for Nutrition and Wellness

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- In addition to providing clients with vitamins and custom nutrition plans for over 45 years, Village Green Apothecary offers nutritional counseling and wellness consultations for their customers. Following proper nutrition can help people to live a longer, healthier life. The pharmacy’s nutrition and wellness practitioners offer a wide variety of wellness consultations including diet and supplement plans for improved health and well-being



The in-depth wellness plans are based on specialized tests that include everything from nutrient analysis to food sensitivity panels. There is no magic plan that works for everyone. At the pharmacy, plans can be customized to meet specific health needs and goals. Village Green’s wellness plans, including proper nutrition, can help guide people toward a healthier lifestyle. When visiting the wellness consultants and counselors for nutritional review, people should bring all of the supplements and medicine they are currently taking. Prior to a private consultation, they will be asked to fill out a health history form so the counselor can better understand their medical history and create a custom wellness plan. Village Green’s wellness practitioners are educated and fully-trained to provide customers with a plan to help meet their goals.



Whether a customer is looking for a health tune-up or is seeking assistance for a personal medical condition, the nutrition advisors at Village Green Apothecary can recommend nutritional supplements, and diet and lifestyle changes to support optimal health. Nutritional counseling and wellness consultations have become a significant part of the success of Village Green Apothecary. When it comes to knowledge of nutrition and alternative medicine, people turn to Village Green Apothecary for guidance. Schedule a consultation today by calling 800-869-9159.



About Village Green Apothecary

Founded in 1965, Village Green’s full-service pharmacy has safely provided prescription drugs and discount vitamins for over 45 years. Their pharmacists have significant knowledge of nutrition and alternative medicine, as well as nutrient depletions, drug-nutrient interactions, and drug-herb interactions. This is information that most pharmacists cannot provide. The pharmacists can advise customers about side effects from prescription drugs that can be alleviated by replacing key nutrients in the body that the drug depletes.



