Village Green Apothecary Announces New Partnership with Trees for the Future Organization

Village Green Apothecary, a main source for custom compounds and vitamins around the country, announces a new partnership program with Trees for the Future. For every purchase that includes a Pathway product at Village Green, Trees for the Future will plant a tree in a developing country. By planting nearly 65 million trees since 1989, Trees for the Future has been able to aid thousands of communities in developing nations such as Central America, Africa and Asia. Planting trees changes lives and with their partnership with Trees for the Future, Village Green Apothecary will take part in helping these communities grow.



Trees for the Future is a locally based nonprofit organization whose mission is to plant trees within rural communities in the developing world, enabling them to restore their environment, grow more food, and build a sustainable future.



“Trees for the Future is a meaningful initiative that fits very well with our values, and we are excited to partner with this group,” said Marc Isaacson, owner of Village Green. “Thanks to our customers for helping make this opportunity possible.” Planting trees changes lives. Trees provide food, forage for animals, and wood for fuel and construction. They increase agricultural yields, improve water infiltration and aquifer recharge, and protect soils from wind and water erosion. By purchasing Pathway multivitamins and other products, customers of Village Green Apothecary play a pivotal role in having trees save lives in developing communities.



By working with local farmers and community groups, Trees for the Future provides support and helps restore degraded lands to sustainable productivity by planting trees that not only thrive in poor soil conditions, but that also benefit the local area in a multitude of ways. The non-profit organization helps rehabilitate environments across the globe by partnering with technicians, volunteers and community leaders. With the help of Village Green and other businesses around the country, Trees for the Future will be able to help save lives for many years.



About Village Green Apothecary

Founded in 1965, Village Green’s full-service pharmacy has safely provided prescription drugs and discount vitamins for over 45 years. Their pharmacists have significant knowledge of nutrition and alternative medicine, as well as nutrient depletions, drug-nutrient interactions, and drug-herb interactions. This is information that most pharmacists cannot provide. The pharmacists will advise customers about side effects from prescription drugs that can be alleviated by replacing key nutrients in the body that the drug depletes.



For more information on upcoming news or events, please visit http://www.myvillagegreen.com.