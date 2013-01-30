Village Green Apothecary Announces New Special on Pathway Supplements

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Village Green Apothecary, the leading compound pharmacy in Maryland, announces new specials on Pathway supplements. Now through the end of the year, customers of Village Green Apothecary can save 35% on their favorite Pathway products including Ginkgo Biloba, vitamin C, Cholesterol support vitamins and more. There is no better way to celebrate the beginning of the year by enjoying these high-quality nutritional products. The discounted Pathway products are just part of the individualized nutrition and healthy living Village Green Apothecary can provide.



Pathway’s Ginkgo Biloba blend will keep the mind sharp and focused at all times. This “smart” herb assists with healthy circulation in the brain and guards against any free radical activity there. The Pathway formula contains a high-quality 50:1 extract of Ginkgo Biloba. Ginkgo Biloba is most effective when taken with meals. Take one to two capsules daily for maximum performance. Customers who have used this product for memory support and bran function understand how reliable it can be. It is products like this that keep customers coming back to the apothecary pharmacist in Maryland.



Buffered C tablets contain 1,000 mg of Vitamin C, derived from high quality calcium and magnesium ascorbates. The buffered form is popular amongst customers of Village Green Apothecary because this form is easier to digest. It is also ideal for customers who prefer the convenience of tablets to the powder form.



Cholesterol Support formula contains a combination of vitamins, minerals, herbs and other nutrients, which have been scientifically proven to support healthy cholesterol levels. Any nutritionist in Maryland understands that a key to living a healthy lifestyle is having healthy cholesterol levels. Nutrients in the formula include Policosanol, Guggulipids, Pantethine, Chromium, Niacin, along with Homocysteine factors (B-6, B-12 and Folic Acid). This formula is to be taken three times daily, with meals.



About Village Green Apothecary

Founded in 1965, Village Green’s full-service pharmacy has safely provided prescription drugs and vitamin supplements for over 45 years. Their pharmacists have significant knowledge of nutrition and alternative medicine, as well as nutrient depletions, drug-nutrient interactions, and drug-herb interactions. This is information that most pharmacists cannot provide. The pharmacists will advise customers about side effects from prescription drugs that can be alleviated by replacing key nutrients in the body that the drug depletes.



