Village Green Apothecary Now Offers Incrediwear Braces

Village Green, a full-service pharmacy in Maryland, now offers Incrediwear Braces. Incrediwear braces are unique, therapeutic braces designed for anyone suffering from painful joints. Designed for everyday wear, Incrediwear braces enhance comfort and mobility by increasing blood flow, regulating temperature, and enhancing oxygen to the targeted area. While most braces simply support the injury, Incrediwear braces support the injury using a patented blend of organic germanium, bamboo, and charcoal. This brace is ideal for anyone experiencing discomfort related to circulatory issues, a sports related injury, tendonitis, or injury from repetitive use. Incrediwear low/non-compression braces and socks help increase blood and oxygen flow, modulate inflammation and pain, and increase range of motion and mobility. Incrediwear braces are also antimicrobial, odor absorbing and moisture wicking for supreme long wearing comfort. For more information regarding Incrediwear products, please call Village Green at 800-869-9159.



Incrediwear is just one of the many product lines Village Green offers their customers to help support a healthier lifestyle. Village Green is dedicated to providing personalized plans that encourage and support improved health and well-being. Along with innovative products like Incrediwear, customers also turn to Village Green for discount vitamins, nutrition advice, prescription needs and much more.



About Village Green Apothecary

Founded in 1965, Village Green’s full-service pharmacy has safely provided prescription drugs and discount vitamins for over 45 years. Their pharmacists have significant knowledge of nutrition and alternative medicine, as well as nutrient depletions, drug-nutrient interactions, and drug-herb interactions – information that most pharmacists cannot provide. Village Green pharmacists can also advise customers about side effects from prescription drugs that can be alleviated by replacing key nutrients in the body that drugs can deplete.



For more information on upcoming news or events, please visit http://www.myvillagegreen.com, where customers of Village Green Apothecary can also sign up for news and other offers.