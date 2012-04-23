K'rolina, Vilma Diaz y La Sonora in Phoenix, AZ

Glandale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- With full orchestra and cumbia flavor comes to the Phoenix area Vilma Diaz y La Sonora, the former lead singer of La Sonora Dynamite will be performing in the Valley of the Sun as part of their two shows in the Phoenix , Arizona area.



Vilma one of the best known voices in the tropical cumbia began her career with La Sonora Dynamita when she joined the group in 1989 where she recorded several albums, but it was not until 1993 that she recorded one of the great hits of her career with La Sonora Dinamita. That hit track was "Escandalo".



Since then, other hits followed like "Chiquita Pero Cumplidora”, "El Africano", "Mi Cucu" among many others. She later left the group and went solo to form the now popular Vilma Diaz y La Sonora which has recorded multiple albums



With an impeccable voice and rhythm flavor, Vilma Diaz will be performing during two performances hits of the 90's like "Escandlo", "Chiquita Pero Cumplidora", "Mi Cucu" among many others. The band will perform at Combos Club in Glendale, AZ and Club Cabo in Mesa, AZ this coming May 19th.



With Norteño Flavor Comes K'rolina!



Although perhaps not well known as a singer, K'rolina not only has beauty, but she also has a magistic beautiful voice that put her in the spotlight.



Raised in a family of musicians and singers, K'rolina’s blood carries not only good taste for music, but also flawless interpretation. The singer who launched her solo career about two years ago, has garnered much praise from her fans.



She will be joining Vilma y La Sonora on both presentations this May 19, 2012.



Among the most talked about songs of K'rolina you will find "Mi Papaito", "El Chico Aquel" among others.



Do not miss it!



When:

Saturday May 19, 2012



Where:

Combos Club

6444 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale, AZ.

(602)931-0024



Club Cabo

30 South Robson

Mesa, AZ.

(480)615-3242