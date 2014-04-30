VIMANA by System Insights a Solution for AIP Aerospace Coast Composites

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com) announced that AIP Aerospace Coast Composites has selected VIMANA as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency.



Coast Composites is one of the world’s leading and most experienced suppliers of composite aerospace tooling for large, complex composite parts. It utilizes advanced aerospace tooling design and manufacturing technologies to provide high value, quality service, committed delivery, and competitive advantage to its customers in the defense, commercial aerospace and space/satellite industries. Coast is part of the AIP Aerospace group of companies.



Brian Reed, Plant Manager for the Irvine, CA facility at Coast said, “After looking at several other monitoring and analytics software solutions on the market, VIMANA really stood out by enabling us to see what is going on the shop floor and when production downtimes do occur automatically identifying the reason and raising an alert in real-time. OEE (overall equipment effectiveness) systems we’ve seen out there just do not have the analytics capabilities to do this.”



Rick Moran, Chief Operating Officer of System Insights noted, “It is clear that companies like AIP Aerospace are looking for a big data analytics platform like VIMANA that are not sufficiently addressed by other solutions in the market. VIMANA software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity which provides the perfect solution for forward thinking companies like AIP Aerospace.”



VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



System Insights will be exhibiting at The Hardinge Machine Technology Show 2014 on May 13-14, 2014.



System Insights will also exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights (http://www.systeminsights.com), based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. VIMANA delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400