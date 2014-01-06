Vimana by System Insights and MTConnect First to Provide Secure Industrial Internet of Things

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights recently shared, “The combination of MTConnect with vimana is a perfect example of a safe and secure Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) system. Using read only data from the devices that is compressed and encrypted and using a sophisticated analytics platform like vimana that can contextualize and interpret the patterns in the data with specific rules for each device and process allows us to provide immense amounts of business value with little risk of data getting intercepted or stolen and no risk of safety for the operators of the devices.”



There are additional steps that are easy to implement like encryption using SSL certificates on industrial devices. “Still, if the information you are communicating has no business value that would be obvious to an external agent, then security risks are highly mitigated,” added Sobel. The motion and kinematic data can be suppressed by the MTConnect agent by removing or filtering items that may be considered too risky, thus alleviating any risk of sensitive IP being lost.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400