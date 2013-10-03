Vimana by System Insights Improves Production Efficiency for Ehrhardt Tool and Machine

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Ehrhardt Tool & Machine has over 75 years of experience as a manufacturer of tools, dies, special machines and automation systems focusing on the needs of sheet metal fabricators. System Insights (SI) recently announced that Ehrhardt Tool & Machine has chosen vimana as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency. The selection was made after a vendor competition between System Insights and six (6) other software solutions.



Bob Roseman, President of Ehrhardt, said, “We evaluated a large number of MTConnect products with specific goals in mind regarding a baseline to measure improvement, immediate feedback so we could correct situations when they occur and tracking information to discover the root cause of delays and production inefficiencies. The best match to meet our goals from our wide variety of machine brands and data availability was vimana. With System Insights’ application assistance and experience we will both be successful in improving efficiencies and securing more business.”



Rick Moran, COO of System Insights remarked, “As founding member of the National Tooling and Machining Association, Ehrhardt has been a strong leader in the manufacturing industry. And now with their support and adoption of the MTConnect standard and our vimana solution, they are once again proving to be visionaries and innovators.”



vimana will be monitoring and analyzing data from a range of equipment in the Granite City, Illinois facility - including Mori Seiki , Okuma, TOYADA and Star Swiss machine tools.



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400