vimana by System Insights Preferred MTConnect Solution at Mazak Event October 8 - 16

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Mazak’s Discover 2013 Event will be at the Mazak Corporation North, American Headquarters, in Florence, Kentucky from October 8 – 16, 2013. System Insights will be only one of two MTConnect vendors presenting at the Discover 2013 event. Will Sobel, President of System Insights will serve on a panel discussion. This event will spotlight new machine tool technology, software, accessories, tooling, and automation, while incorporating opportunities to gain substantial industry knowledge.



Attendees will experience how machine tool monitoring software helps improve equipment utilization by measuring factory performance in real-time. Discover 2013 will feature real-time production data monitoring demonstrations inside our North American Manufacturing Plant using the MTConnect protocol. Additionally, leaders will learn how to properly implement the latest technologies and processes as well as discover tips for improving part quality, shortening lead times, reducing operational costs and much more via technical seminars presented by industry experts.



System Insights (SI) announced that Mazak Corporation recently identified SI’s vimana product as one of the machine tool builder’s “preferred MTConnect solutions,” and will be listing the software in the company’s product catalog.



Mazak Corporation is a leader in the design and manufacture of productivity- improving machine tool solutions. Committed to being a partner to customers with innovative technology, Mazak maintains eight Technology Centers across North America to provide local hands-on applications, service and sales support to its customers. Mazak has also taken a leadership position in promoting the MTConnect standard across the manufacturing industry.



Brian Papke, President of Mazak USA said of his company’s association with System Insights, “We have worked with System Insights to develop innovative downstream solutions using MTConnect for several years, and have been recommending its vimana product to customers consistently during that time. We are pleased to add vimana to our product catalog as a preferred MTConnect solution."



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400