VIMANA by System Insights Solution for IM Gears for Production Efficiency Gains with Real-Time Data

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- System Insights is rapidly expanding its customer base across discrete and process manufacturing industries including companies in Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Hydraulics, and Tooling.



IM Gears Pvt. Ltd. is a privately held precision manufacturer based out of Chennai, India, manufacturing precision parts for the automotive, heavy industry, and aerospace manufacturing sectors for customers in India and around the world. IM Gears wanted to improve the overall capacity and utilization of production lines at the Vedavakkam Facility (Plant 3), but faced several challenges:



- Lack of understanding of actual production ef?ciency of critical equipment

- Lack of data to identify the root cause of low production ef?ciency in equipment

- Lack of visibility and data consistency



IM Gears selected VIMANA for production monitoring and improvement and has implemented VIMANA in more than 40 machine tools. With VIMANA, IM Gears was able to monitor production ef?ciency and machine utilization without requiring manual intervention or data collection. IM Gears was also able to detect and solve production disruptions using the real-time and historical data that was gathered using VIMANA. VIMANA has delivered a signi?cant improvement in the overall production ef?ciency and utilization of the plant.



System Insights’ Customer Value Framework approach to client engagements, called the VIMANA Cycle, ensures that VIMANA delivers concrete economic benefits to clients within weeks of deployment. Client case studies, such as IM Gears Pvt. Ltd. demonstrate how this highly differentiated manufacturing technology works.



System Insights will exhibit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The System Insights’ flagship product - VIMANA - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400