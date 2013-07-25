Vimana by System Insights Uses Manufacturing Intelligence to Prevent Shop Floor Losses

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, recently shared, “vimana users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect operation.” System Insights’ vimana Manufacturing Learning Engine analyzes data collected in real-time from a wide variety of data sources throughout the shop floor and finds hidden patterns and trends that identify the sources of production losses, and indicate the best strategies to decrease, and ultimately eliminate them.



Vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



Users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect machine usage. With vimana, energy use is optimized and the environmental impact of operating machine tools is reduced. The vimana product goes beyond simple data aggregation, and helps manufacturers increase device utilization, reduce scrap rates, decrease unplanned downtimes, and improve profitability. By improving machine utilization and reducing energy consumption, vimana clients are saving between $30-100K per machine, per year.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries.The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



