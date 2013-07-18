vimana Software by System Insights Reduces Manufacturing Backlog for Task Force Tips

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- System Insights (SI) and Task Force Tips (TFT) recently announced the results of a vimana case study where the companies collaborated on a project to improve production efficiency at the manufacturer. TFT is a worldwide manufacturing leader in providing first responders with high quality, innovative agent delivery solutions. The company has specialized in providing firefighters with nozzles that constantly adjust to the varying pressures of the water hose line. Products are used in life and death situations, so reliability is of utmost importance in allowing firefighters to do their jobs and return home safely.



Stewart McMillan, President of TFT noted, “Our goal was to reduce a significant backlog that had built up in our operation by leveraging vimana’s analytics and reporting capability – and did it ever. We took the shop lathe backlog hours from 11,500 to 7,000 hours and the mill backlog hours from 2600 to 1600 hours. This product is delivering huge value to my business.”



According to Athulan Vijayaraghavan, CTO of System Insights, “The vimana product has been running at TFT and monitoring its twenty (20) CNC machine footprint for over a year and this is just the most recent impact on the manufacturing operation.” vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



Production Supervisor Cory Mack explained, “For this particular project the teams focused on analyzing spindle down time, operator away time, machine alarms and alerts, and variations in cycle times. “The machine alarm reporting helped us diagnose problems sooner because we could see could see immediately when issues arose and understand why it was happening. It also helped us be more preventative with machine problems by understanding historical patterns.”



TFT production staff observed that the analysis helped improve operator supervision by providing detailed visibility into time away from the machine and cycle time variations. “We were able to vastly improve operator productivity by better shift alignment, eliminating task conflicts and implementing targeted efficiency training,” Mack added. “And with the machine run times maintained at a higher level, the average part cycle times dropped from about 2 minutes to 45 seconds.”



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel, CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400