VIMANA Transfers Big Data between Machine Controllers, Actuators, Motors and Human Machine Interface

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- VIMANA Connect by System Insights is a suite of hardware modules, software applications, and services to support MTConnect compatibility with legacy devices and sensors. VIMANA Connect is a key enabling technology for System Insights’ VIMANA predictive analytics platform; providing compatibility for legacy equipment that is not capable of native MTConnect support. The VIMANA Connect suite includes MTConnect configuration services using the most accurate interpretation by the authors of the standard. Each VIMANA Connect product comprises of hardware, configure services, and data analytics software.



The command and control loop in a modern multi-axis machine tool offers insight to how information is regularly lost. The data buses inside the machine tool transport large volumes of data at very high speeds between the controller, the various actuators and motors, and the HMI (human machine interface) interface when the machine is in operation. Very little of these data are captured and managed to support decision-making about the machining process by an engineer.



System Insights’ Chief Technology Officer, Athulan Vijayaraghavan recently spoke about the Internet of Manufacturing Things. Dr. Vijayaraghavan specifically address why manufacturing is well-suited to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). Manufacturing is big, a $2 trillion sector and shared information about discrete manufacturing which includes products for consumers and the supply chain. “There is high potential for productivity improvement and manufacturing generates a very large amount of data –most of it falls on the floor,” suggested Dr. Vijayaraghavan.



System Insights will exhibit VIMANA at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) at Booth: E-4736 Pavilion: IANA. The show will be September 8-13 at McCormick Place, Chicago IL.



About System Insights

System Insights (http://dfwww.systeminsights.com), based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. VIMANA delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve clients’ efficiency, productivity, and profitability. VIMANA is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies. VIMANA provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The VIMANA software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



