Vimpat (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 - New Report Available

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Vimpat (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Vimpat (lacosamide) is an AED developed by UCB that is currently indicated as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in individuals over the age of 17. The drug was approved in the EU and the US in 2008, and is available as tablets, syrup, and an injectable solution. Although the precise mechanism by which Vimpat exerts its antiepileptic effects in humans remains to be elucidated, in-vitro studies have indicated that lacosamide selectively enhances slow inactivation of voltage-gated sodium channels, resulting in stabilization of hyperexcitable neuronal membranes and inhibition of repetitive neuronal firing (Errington et al., 2008). This
Scope
- Overview of Epilepsy, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Vimpat including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Vimpat for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and India
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Epilepsy
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Vimpat performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Vimpat from 2012-2022 in top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and India)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - UK Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - India Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- VX-765 (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022