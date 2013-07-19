Vincent Bootes Facebook Friends Discuss Google's Plans to Build London Offices

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Vincent Bootes Twitter followers were surprised to learn that Google had already submitted plans to Camden Council, to construct a one million square foot, low rise building. A representative from the company has stated that Google will be relocating its staff members, who are currently based in Holborn and Victoria, to the development in King's Cross, after it is completed in three years’ time.



The length of this new building will be 330 metres - this is bigger than Western Europe's tallest skyscraper, the Shard - and it will sit on a site of 2.4 acres, which Google paid £650 million for. Construction is due to begin at the start of 2014, assuming that planning approval is obtained. This new development will be one of Google's biggest offices, aside from the company's headquarters, which are located in California, and many expect it to draw other, similar companies to this part of London.



The development is expected to include a climbing wall, located in between floors, as well as a large area, spanning 20,000 square feet, for employee's to park their bikes. Whilst the majority of the site has been earmarked for office space, there will also be retail outlets. Google's offices are renowned for their quirky, fun perks like high tech gyms, roof gardens, bowling alleys and gourmet food. The building will be constructed by the King's Cross Central Limited Partnership, and has been designed by the architectural company, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. The director of this firm, Simon Allford, stated that when coming up with the design, they wanted to take inspiration from the nearby railway stations of St Pancreas and King's Cross, whilst still providing a sophisticated space with a distinctly modern feel.



Google used to lease its offices overseas; but during the last two years is has started to purchase commercial properties in Dublin, Paris and now, London. Dan Cobley, the managing director of Google UK, explained that building the new offices in King's Cross will be good for both London, and for Google. He added that Google intends to play a strong part in the regeneration of one of the city's most historic areas.



