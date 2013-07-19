London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Laura Robson has become the first woman from Britain to get to Wimbledon's last 16 in over fifteen years, following a win against Marina Erakovic. Friends of Vincent Boots Esher resident read that Robson got off to a shaky start, but quickly recovered, going on to win the match with a score of 1-6 7-5 6-3. Robson, aged 19, will now have to face the Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi next week. This will be the first time since 1998 that British players will have made it this far in both the women's and the men's singles. It will also be Robson's second time getting through to the last sixteen, having reached this same stage last year at the US Open.



Many of Vincent Bootes Facebook friends were doubtful that Robson would win, as she ended up dropping the first set in the space of twenty minutes. Erakovic, on the other hand, was said to have been serving incredibly well, but just as victory seemed inevitable, the New Zealand player started to falter. Erakovic, who currently ranks number 71 worldwide, served badly twice in a row, giving Robson a chance to catch up, and eventually surpass her opponent. After two games she was ahead, and another double-fault by Erakovic resulted in a win for Robson. After the match, Robson told journalists that she had struggled to return Erakovic's serves, and had simply worked as hard as she could until Erakovic started to tire. Vincent Bootes Twitter followers heard that Robson described the crowd as 'incredible', adding that their support had made all the difference to her performance on the court.



Andy Murray was equally successful; the twenty six year old Scottish player was on a roll for the entire first week, defeating Tommy Robredo, Yen Hsun Lu and Benjamin Becker without ever dropping a set. These wins, coupled with the fact that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were removed during the early rounds, means that Murray has little to worry about in his upcoming match, which, like Robson's, is also scheduled for the 1st. However, Vincent Bootes LinkedIn connections read interviews Murray gave, in which he admitted that he is now feeling the pressure to win. He added that the scrutiny from the media was not helping his mind-set, but he intended to do his best to ignore this and instead focus on his match this coming week.



