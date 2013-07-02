Vincent Enterprises, LLC Offers Visualization Shortcut Method to Athletes

Nampa, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Making the most of an athlete’s precious practice time Vincent Enterprises, LLC has dedicated themselves to providing visual training tools via their latest product entitled Visual Tennis Training: The Shortcut Method. A DVD dedicated to assuring an athlete will reach their goals in a shorter period of time the production is a joint venture with internationally respected tennis coach Greg Patton. Using the same proven principles as the Shortcut Method Patton has coached some of the greatest players in the history of tennis. Those players include Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Michael Chang and Andy Roddick.



“In short form the process is best described as a focus on an athlete's experience of seeing accurate movements as they’re executed, recognizing how correct execution feels, and using music for relaxation so movements are kept free flowing and smooth.” said Rick Vincent, Owner of Vincent Enterprises, LLC. “That’s somewhat of an oversimplification however in the Shortcut Method DVD Coach Patton explains the key points for each stroke and has an outline for each visual training session.”



The Shortcut Method is unique in that it’s based on the idea of visual motor rehearsal or, what experts call, neuromuscular patterning. Highly repetitive visual images of idealized movements are used to facilitate the tracing of new neuromuscular templates. This process results in the user moving increasingly in tandem with the model on the DVD. The Shortcut Method DVD includes over two hours of visualization sequences for forehand, backhand, forehand volley, backhand volley, flat, kick and slice serves. Each visual training sequence is comprehensive as it contains nearly three hundred accurately executed repetitions of the featured stroke.



Having quite literally thought of everything for this virtual tutorial system the Shortcut Method DVD includes an outline for Visual Training Sessions and access to downloadable versions of all the sequences for court side use.



Media Contact:

Rick Vincent

Rdvin01@gmail.com

Nampa, ID

For more information visit www.visualtennistraining.com.