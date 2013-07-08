Helsinki, Finland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- With a goal of $7,500 Tapani Viikkilä, an independent film and television producer based in Helsinki, Finland has launched a crowdfunding project to support his latest creative venture, Space Station Jupiter - “Operation Noah”. The project is a four-part science fiction series about a world war raging on Earth and the Federation that has sent a fleet of four shuttles to Jupiter’s moon Europa to carry out a secret military operation. “I’ve been working on this series for quite some time while making my living producing videos.” said Tapani Viikkilä, CEO of Vinland Film Company. “To say the least, I can’t wait to bring each one of these four, forty-five minute long, productions to audiences.”



Now casting in New York and London over one thousand hopeful actors have applied for various roles in the series. Primary roles are due to be cast soon as an extensive amount of pre-production work has already been accomplished. Production design, costumes, props and the like are presently being pulled together in preparation for green screen shooting. Anticipating one and a half years for post-production Viikkilä would like to start filming the series at the end of September to the beginning of November.



Though considered low-budget Viikkilä is set on keeping the project high quality. The monies given to the crowdfunding project will complete payment for the camera, lights, green screen, studio, logistics, catering and production design. Perks of the project include a collectable calendar with the series working title - “Operation Noah” for an investment of $15. A $20 investment will provide a DVD copy of the series while $25 will provide a Blu-Ray copy with an estimated delivery time of June 2015. When one contributes $500 they will receive all the afore mentioned perks as well as an invitation to the mini-series premier and their name in the end credits.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here