Vino Strumenti Announces Availability of Exquisite Hand Crafted Wine Gifts at Its Store

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Capitalizing on its in-depth understanding of aesthetic values, Vino Strumenti has attained recognition for offering an exquisitely designed collection of Hand crafted wine gifts. Notwithstanding their classic appearance, all these products can be availed at very economical prices. The company not only offers unmatched quality but also satisfies the curiosity of customers by providing in-depth details of all its products.



To make the wine experience more fulfilling, Vino Strumenti presents a distinctive range of wine accessories that consists of foil cutters, wooden wine preservers, wooden wine bottle holders and many more unique products. The entire product range is hand crafted to perfection from exotic and high quality hardwood. Every wooden product of the company is coated with 8 layers of lacquer, rubbed with hands and polished till it gets an elegant shine of its own. Vino Strumenti's unparalleled wine accessories are brilliant gift options to give to wine lovers.



Since its inception, the company has devoted itself to bring forth classic products made from the finest quality wood and other raw material. Divulging more about the policies and practices of the company, a spokesperson commented, “We have a passion for what we do, and we want to pass that along to you. The great people behind Vino Strumenti are here to ensure that you will receive what you want— the way you want it. Our people believe that each customer deserves our full attention. Whether we get to meet you, or just speak with you online, we want to ensure that you have a memorable experience at Vino Strumenti.”



Wine preserver vacuum pumps offered by Vino Strumenti are for easily uncorking a wine bottle and releasing moments of delight and glory for friends and family. These come in many elegant color options and are aesthetically designed by a team of expert designers and craftsmen. Every single detail of these wine accessories can be obtained by visiting the website http://www.vinostrumenti.com



About Vino Strumenti

Vino Strumenti began in 2012 with a sincere hope that it would be a leading source for quality wine accessories. Its goal is to continually provide the best pricing, service, and product information to customers. Vino Strumenti takes pride in offering the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine cork screws, wine foil cutters.



Contact Details:

Vino Strumenti

507 HWY 65 Manly Iowa 50456