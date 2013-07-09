Vino Strumenti Announces Availability of Unique Wine Accessories Gifts at Its Store

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Vino Strumenti has recently announced the availability of unique wine accessories gift items at its store. All the accessories are mostly made of different kinds of wood and available at the cheapest price possible.



The handcrafted wine gifts include Foil Cutter Pinch Style Made of Solid Padauk Wood, Inlaid Wood Marketry Pinch Style, Foil Cutter Solid Teak Wood and Inlaid Woods and many more to name. Talking about the unique wine accessories gift items, a representative of the store stated, “These Foil Cutters are fabulously sleek and well designed.”



“With the press of two fingers atop a wine bottle, and a twist or two the cutting blades, the foil seal atop your wine bottle will have a neat, clean cut without wielding a knife. Springs inside the cutter hold the 2 wooden slides that press or recess the 2 cutting blades,” he added further.



The other products the store deals in include wooden wine preservers, wooden wine accessories, corkscrews, foil cutters, wine stoppers, wine bottle drip catcher and wooden wine bottle holders. The store often offers its wine accessories on sale and helps the customers to take care of their pockets. Customers get all the wooden wine accessories at the lowest prices at this store.



Vino Strumenti offers free shipping on orders that exceed $150. Customers can also come across the recent information posted the organization at its various social media pages e.g. Facebook and YouTube.



About Vino Strumenti

Vino Strumenti began in 2012. The company was started with a sincere hope that it would be a leading source for quality wine accessories. The team of professionals at Vino Strumenti believes that each customer deserves their full attention. Whether they get to meet the customers, or just speak with them online, the professionals want to ensure that the customers have a memorable experience at Vino Strumenti. Its goal is to continually provide the best pricing, service, and product information to its customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com



