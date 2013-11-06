Vino Strumenti Now Brings Most Sorted out Unique Wine Accessories for Wine Lovers

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- It’s a golden opportunity for all those wine lovers. Vino Strumenti, a premium online wine accessories store, now offers some of the best wine accessories they stock.



Every product they feature is lovingly handcrafted by skilled craftsmen using solid woods. Each accessory is hand finished and sanded and lacquered with up to 8 coats of lacquer for a piano finish. The store is absolutely sure of their products; thus, offers a no Question 30 day, no hassle return Policy as well.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “At Vino Strumenti, we pride ourselves in offering high quality handcrafted wine gifts and wine cork pullers, these tested products sure to add to your wine enjoyment. Imagine impressing your friends with these eye catching beautiful wine accessories.”



Moreover, some of the exclusive wine stoppers are available at Vino Strumenti. In fact, this store is a great place to buy wine stoppers. Elegant handmade wooden wine stoppers are handcrafted of laminated and exotic hardwoods. One can choose from a variety of wood specimens available in Rosewood, Padauk, Jalneem, Ebony and Teak.



Furthermore, these exclusive wine accessories can be a wonderful gift as well. With a highly lacquered finish, these solid hardwoods, stainless steel and high quality seals make fabulous hostess gifts.



About Vino Strumenti

Vino Strumenti began in 2012 with a sincere hope that it would be a leading source for quality wine accessories. Its goal is to continually provide the best pricing, service, and product information to customers. Vino Strumenti takes pride in offering the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine corkscrews, and wine foil cutters.



For more information, please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com

Contact:

Vino Strumenti

507 HWY 65 Manly Iowa 50456