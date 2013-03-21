Vino Strumenti Now Offering Affordable Handcrafted Wine Gifts for Connoisseurs

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Vino Strumenti, renowned for providing the highest quality wine accessories, is now offering its customers with the most affordable handcrafted wine gifts. In its collection of wine accessories, our online store offers these sleek and sophisticated rosewood corkscrews and stoppers; smooth and elegant wine drip catchers; perfect for your next wine tasting event or dinner with friends.



Making it one of the better gifts, Vino Strumenti provides its customers with a wide selection of wooden wine bottle corkscrews Handcrafted from solid hardwoods and laminations of solid Rosewood, Padauk, Jalneem, Ebony and Teak woods, these corkscrews make perfect gifts as a wine bottle opener for a special occasion. Vino Strumenti wooden wine accessories perfectly capture the company's commitment to excellence and elegance.



Vino Strumenti also offers its customers with some of the most unique wine accessories gifts. Specifically designed to match the discerning taste of wine lovers, Vino Strumenti presents items like wine preservers, corkscrews, and wine bottle holders, suitable for that perfect gift.



At their online store, you can find unique wine accessories. Whether searching for a unique wine opener, the latest and stylish wooden wine preservers, everything is available at our online store. Vino Strumenti supplies quality wine accessories at affordable cost to customers.



Vino Strumenti also guarantees each of its accessories to be skillfully hand crafted by the most professional craftsmen. The head craftsman states, “Each accessory is hand finished, sanded and lacquered with up to 8 coats of lacquer for a piano finish. We are so confident in our products that we offer a hassle free 30 day return policy. We are committed to providing our customers with excellent quality products at affordable prices.”



About Vino Strumenti

Vino Strumenti offers the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine cork screws, wine foil cutters and wine bottle drip catchers. With their great prices and exceptional service, customers are sure to be pleased with the uniquely designed wine accessories.



For further information on their offerings please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com .



Contact Address:

507 HWY 65, Manly,

IA, 50456, US

1 888 454 2068