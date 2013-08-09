Vino Strumenti Now Offers Elegant Handmade Wooden Wine Stoppers and Uses Exotic Hardwoods

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Vino Strumenti, one of the renowned places to buy wine stoppers, now offers the most elegant and handmade wooden wine stoppers and uses exotic hardwoods like Rosewood, Padauk, Jalneem, Ebony and Teak wood that add value and elegance to all its wine stoppers. The company uses laminated and exotic hardwoods that are all handcrafted and hand turned to perfection.



One of the representatives at Vino Strumenti stated, “With a highly lacquered finish, the solid hardwoods that we use for our wine stoppers , stainless steel and high quality seals make fabulous hostess gifts. We at Vino Strumenti are known for perfection and our every wood item gets 8 coats of lacquer and hand rubbed and polished to give it a piano like finish.”



The company also offers one of the largest ranges of effortless, one-touch wine cork pullers to choose from . Its wide range of cork pullers relieves the customers from struggling with other corkscrews and cork pullers or broken cork fragments. The company cork-pullers are simply the best way to remove a cork undamaged from the bottle. All the wine cork pullers from them are guaranteed of no splits, shreds, or punctures and assured of just clean, quick, and easy-to-use cork removal.



Vino Strumenti is a premium online store that offers Handcrafted Wine Gifts, Handcrafted Foil Cutters, Handmade Wooden Wine Drip Catchers in Padauk, Wine Bottle Holder, Surf Board and Golf Themes, and many more.



This online store prides itself in offering the customers the top quality wine accessories that includes wine cork screws, wooden wine preservers, and wine foil cutters. The site offers great prices along with exceptional services on its uniquely designed wine accessories



About Vino Strument

Began in 2012, Vino Strumenti pride themselves in offering the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine corkscrews, wine foil cutters, and with great prices and exceptional service. They have got the best and uniquely designed wine accessories that one receive at Vino Strumenti. With a goal to continually provide the best prices, services, product information to their customers products sold by Vino Strumenti provide years of enjoyment and ease of use.



To know more, please visit: http://www.vinostrumenti.com

Contact Detail:

507 Hwy 65

Manly, IA 50456

888-454-2068