Vino Strumenti Offers Wine Bottle Foil Cutters at Affordable Prices

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Vino Strumenti is now offering sleek and trendy Wine bottle foil cutter at the most reasonable prices. This product will surely lure any one. Their newly designed foil cutters are just not trendy, but also effective devices.



We here at Vino Strumenti strive to design and provide a well made handcrafted foil cutter for our customers. He states, “Springs inside the cutter, hold the 2 wooden slides that press or recess the 2 cutting blades. Beautiful solid Padauk hardwood with laminated accents and highly lacquered finish make these elegant hostess or housewarming gifts. Each wood item gets 8 coats of lacquer and hand rubbed and polished to a piano like finish. Dimensions are approx 2 1/2 inches in diameter by 7/8 inches thick. The cutter will work on any foil on top a bottle to 1 1/8 inches in diameter, read more or smaller”.



Vino Strumenti has launched this product keeping in mind the importance of cutting the wine bottle foil without facing any hassle. This is a perfect piece to be gifted to friends and associates. This foil cutter is made with good quality materials. This can be used as an excellent means of housewarming on special occasions or just to warm up the environment.



They have made this product trendier so that it can appeal to larger section of customers. This is made from high quality wood which is highly durable to make it further robust and attractive; they have laminated it from both sides. This cutter is designed in such a way that it can work on any kind of foil.



About Vino Strumenti

Started in 2012, Vino Strumenti pride themselves in offering the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine corkscrews, wine foil cutters, and with great prices and exceptional service. They have got the best and uniquely designed wine accessories that one receives at Vino Strumenti. With a goal to continually provide the best prices, services, product information to their customers’ products sold by Vino Strumenti provide years of enjoyment and ease of use.



For more information, please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com



Contact Information:

507 HWY 65 Manly Iowa 50456