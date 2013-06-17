Vino Strumenti Offers Wine Bottle Holder, Surf Board on Sale

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Vino Strumenti has come up with its Wine Bottle Holder, Surf Board on sale. Customers can save up to 27% buying this wine bottle holder. The product range is extensive as along with this wine bottle holder, the online store is also offering few more items on sale that include Foil Cutter #9 Pinch Style, Handmade Wooden Wine Drip Catcher Padauk, Handcrafted Wine Gifts, Wine Bottle Holder, Surf Board, and many more to name.



Customers may come across numerous unique wine gifts at this online store. They can also find top quality wine accessories at unbeatable prices. The varieties of gifts one can buy from this store includes Handcrafted Wine Vacuum Pump, Elegant handmade wooden wine stoppers, Handmade Wooden Wine Drip Catcher Ebony, corkscrews, and Foil Cutter Pinch Style Made of Solid Padauk Wood, to name a few. The store also offers uniquely designed wooden wine preservers



This online store provides its customers with the top quality wine accessories that are masterfully crafted. The wine accessories include handmade wooden wine drip catcher, wine cork screws, wine foil cutters, wine saver pump, etc. amongst others. The online store offers surprising prices along with unmatched services on its beautifully designed wine accessories.



The store offers free shipping on all its orders over $150. Customers may find the images of the recently launched products and other information about the store on its social media pages in Facebook and RSS.



About Vino Strumenti

Vino Strumenti began in 2012. We started this company with the sincere hope that we could be a leading source for quality wine accessories. Our team of professionals at Vino Strumenti believes that each customer deserves our full attention and great service. Whether we get to meet our customers in person or just online, we want to ensure that our customers have memorable experiences at Vino Strumenti and with our great wine accessories. Our goal is to continually provide the best pricing, service, and product information to our customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com

Contact Details:

507 Hwy 65

Manly, IA 50456

(P) 888-454-2068

(E) jean@kaleidoscopestoyou.com