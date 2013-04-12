VinoEnology Offers Grape and Bulk Wine Listings Service for Vineyard Owners, Brokers and Wine Producers to Sell Their Wares to Industry

Sebastopol, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The wine industry is a big one, with many vineyards and wine producers competing to create a unique and quality wine that will delight the taste buds. These popular wines can be sold in bulk, at a discount, so that re-sellers of all kinds can increase their bottom line. For those looking to create their own custom wine using bulk wine, but lacking acreage, grapes can be bought either as plants or as crops, to be made into a small vineyard or straight into wine. VineEnology is one of the biggest online networks in the wine industry, and provides online listings for vines, grapes, bulk wines and distilled spirits, so both buyers and sellers can find one another easily and quickly.



The online ads provide a wide variety of vines, grapes for sale and bulk wine from major producers all around the world. The services include VIP featured listings as well as live stream of the latest additions so that buyers can find the newest and hottest wines and grapes entering the market. Grapes and bulk wines are primarily bought by winery producers, brokers and wine negociants who wish to take advantage of market to create their own wine.



A spokesperson for VineEnology explained, “Because we are the premier online location for wine industry professionals, buyers can be assured that they can find some of the very best deals for grapes and bulk wines available from all around the world, including France, Italy, Australia, Chile and America. Due to this global demand, the new quality wines can be discovered way before they become common place on the commercial circuit. Industry professionals have the best chance of buying the quality products only at VinoEnology.com”



The website also offers place for wine industry suppliers and buyers to promote and post their ads for real estates, barrels & winery equipments, services, winemaking supplies, bottled wines and jobs.



About VinoEnology

Website that offers unique Winemaking Calculators, Industry Directory, Wine News, and a B2B Marketplace, where vineyard owners, wine producers, or brokers, including those looking to buy or sell grapes, bulk wines or distilled spirits, all can ensure their wares get as much exposure as possible by posting their ads on VinoEnology’s classified marketplace. Users can receive notifications immediately when grapes, bulk wine and distilled spirits they are looking to buy are listed for sale.



For more information, please visit: http://vinoenology.com/