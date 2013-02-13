VinoEnology Updates Directory with Latest Emerging Companies in the Wine Industry

Sebastopol, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The wine industry is vast spanning just about every continent on the globe, with wines of all varieties being made in France, Germany, Italy, Australia, America and Canada to name but a few. With such a huge industry, it is no surprise that they require a central online space to network, keep an eye on one another’s latest products and news, and find information and services for themselves. VinoEnology is become one of the largest industry network, and they have recently updated their industry directory with the latest emerging wine companies.



These companies have an important impact on the landscape of the wine industry as they offer exciting new products, services and innovations, as well as providing new opportunities that larger companies may wish to take advantage of with potential mergers and acquisitions. The directory now holds over one hundred and seventy six wineries, breweries and distilleries, and more than one hundred and seventy industry suppliers and service providers, and the number is sure to grow as wine proves ever popular amid a rising population.



All those involved in the wine industry can find everything they need on the site, which features videos pertaining to the industry for both beginners and experts alike, news and company articles covering the latest developments, and catalogue listing all the major releases from subscribing companies, offering them a unique advertising outlet. The website also have a wine classified marketplace, where wine buyers and suppliers can search and post ads for grapes and bulk wines, wine barrels and equipments, winemaking supplies and chemicals, real estates, industry services and wine jobs.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We aim to provide a complete services not just to the industry titans but to the new and small companies as well looking to make a name for themselves, who can find instant exposure to aficionados by subscribing to the site. We list industry events and classifies for professionals as well as a host of other wine services that can help newcomers hit the ground running and help old hands keep their edge.”



About VinoEnology

VinoEnology is a website that offers unique Winemaking Calculators, Industry Directory, Videos, Wine News, and a business to business marketplace where wine professionals can promote and market their companies, properties, wines products, wine jobs and services. The site keeps industry professionals informed of what's happening in the wine industry, from new brands being developed, to who's being bought and sold. We understand the unique needs and demands of this dynamic industry. VinoEnology is becoming the industry's largest wine network and its goal is to connect wine buyers and suppliers around the world and make them more productive and successful. For more information, please visit: http://vinoenology.com/